Running on empty: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals met a well-rested Minnesota Wild team in DC for the back half of a back-to-back and it showed a little. The Wild found a short spell of good play against a tired team and used it to catapult themselves to a 4-2 victory.
Even with fatigue factored in, the Caps should be winning that game.
Alex Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Strome's goal, his second assist of the game and his 22nd of the season. Ovechkin has recorded multiple points in 15 of the Capitals' 47 games.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 18, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On