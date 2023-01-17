Wild beat Caps 4-2 on Pride Night

The tired Washington Capitals hosted the very rested Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. It was a low-event affair where the goalies were the difference.
Alex Ovechkin set up Marty Fehervary for a gorgeous shot to get us going. Jared Spurgeon scored 50 seconds into the second period thanks to a great screen by Jordan Greenway. Ovechkin got his second assist of the night, serving Dylan Strome a shot to tip. Jonas Brodin scored thanks to a great screen by Ryan Reaves. Jared Spurgeon scored again thanks to a great screen by Brandon Duhaime. Did I mention the great screens? Anyway, the Caps were down 3-2 after two periods.
The Capitals had a lot of offense in the third period, but couldn’t quite beat Filip Gustavsson. Joel Eriksson Ek got the empty-netter.
Caps lose.
The defensive matchup tonight, per @HockeyViz pic.twitter.com/S5YqjeWOkR
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 18, 2023
WIth the main stream not working, I had to use illegal pirate naughtiness to get the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/6tBthSotqD
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 18, 2023
Decent game, even if it were a little low-key. Washington played well, just didn’t get the breaks.
I caught some heat last recap for quoting Martin Luther King on MLK Day. Tonight, on Pride Night, I’ll keep going by politely and respectfully disagreeing with my friends who say acknowledgement and respect for LGBTQIA+ folks is apolitical. I’ll say it should be apolitical, but that could only be the case if there weren’t an organized, ideologically coherent faction trying to keep LGBTQIA+ folks out of public and away from the resources of the state. As long as those people hold onto their bigotry and wield power based on it, then nights like tonight must be political. The struggle continues.
Anyway, onto Mullett Arena on Thursday!
Headline photo: Kurly from the Discord
