Capitals don’t show up until way too late in Philadelphia: Flyers beat Caps 5-3

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers did battle on Wednesday night in Philly as the two teams kicked off a two-game, home and home set. Games between the Flyers and Caps always have the chance to get spicy, but would this one?
Scott Laughton opened the scoring with a lofted strike through traffic on a power play. Garnet Hathaway scored in the McNugget minute to tie things up but the Caps left Travis Konecny uncovered in front of their net and he gave the Flyers their lead back less than 30 seconds later.
We got nothing in the second. Owen Tippett rocketed home a wrister in the third to extend the home team’s lead. Konecny got another shorthanded. Marcus Johansson and TJ Oshie went back-to-back to get the Caps right back into it. Konecny empty netter for a hat trick.
Flyers beat Capitals 5-3.
this is so precious pic.twitter.com/eESGqd56ZB
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 11, 2023
Cheese-themed insert card set — okay. pic.twitter.com/BvRcO4sAQi
— Ryan Cracknell (@tradercracks) January 11, 2023
A couple of road warriors tonight for this home and home set against Philly #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/wvPxLORYjD
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 11, 2023
The Caps will have Thursday off, practice Friday, and then see the Flyers again at Capital One Arena on Saturday.
Headline photo courtesy of @imhopper/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On