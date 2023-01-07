Projecting what the Capitals lineup may look like with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back from injury

The Washington Capitals are going to get star forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back into their lineup for the first time this season on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
To make those big moves happen, some tough roster decisions needed to be made, and the Caps will look very different moving forward. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how they could potentially line up now that roster spots have been opened up for Backstrom and Wilson.
The process
First, I’ll try and get into Peter Laviolette’s head and predict what he’ll actually throw out on the ice, at least at the start of Backstrom and Wilson being back. It’ll be more “realistic” and factor in Aliaksei Protas being sent to Hershey and Joe Snively being placed on waivers.
Second, I’ll go through the team not taking into account the Capitals have sent down Aliaksei Protas and waived Joe Snively. It’ll be what the Caps would look like if Chris Cerullo was playing Franchise Mode on a video game with them. It’ll be a more “for fun” version of the team that still takes into consideration injury context, the salary cap, and other factors.
Okay, cool. Let’s do this.
Projecting what Lavy will do
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Strome-Backstrom-Oshie
Johansson-Eller-Sheary
Mantha-Dowd-Hathaway
Gustafsson-TVR
Orlov-Jensen
Fehervary-Irwin
Scratches: Sonny Milano, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alex Alexeyev
What Chris would do
Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary
Mantha-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Milano-Backstrom-Oshie
Protas-Dowd-Hathaway
Gustafsson-TVR
Orlov-Jensen
Fehervary-Alexeyev
Scratches: Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, Matt Irwin
Okay, so now you have my thoughts on what I think Lavy will do and what I would do. We’ll see how well I did when the puck drops at 5 pm on Sunday night.
Now, what would you do if you were in charge? Post your mock lineups in the comments.
