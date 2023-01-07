Capitals don’t create enough high-danger offense and let Preds grind out regulation victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Friday night’s game against the Nashville Predators looking to win both halves of a back-to-back. Looking is all they would end up doing as they fell to the Preds 3-2 due to a late third-period tally.
Not good enough at all.
Erik Gustafsson recorded the primary assist on Aube-Kubel's goal, his 18th assist of the season. Gustafsson has recorded 14 points (6g, 8a) in his last 10 games, dating back to Dec. 17. During that span, only Erik Karlsson (1g-14a–15p) has more points among NHL defensemen.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
