Burnt by unfinished chances and a late goal: Predators beat Capitals 3-2

The Washington Capitals had no time to rest after beating up on the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets. The Nashville Predators met them in DC for a cross-conference duel between two teams playing the back half of a back-to-back.
Thomas Novak opened the scoring with a mini-breakaway that beat Charlie Lindgren. Sonny Milano tied things up after a power play had just expired. Yakov Trenin was left alone in front of the Caps’ net to give the Preds their lead back.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored his second goal in as many days to tie it back up. Ryan McDonagh with a pretty, go-ahead goal very late in the third.
Predators beat Capitals 3-2.
Linesman took this one in a tough spot 😬 pic.twitter.com/kbEjMqPDIN
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 7, 2023
lil wave 🥹#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/otEdFoU9cF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2023
The Capitals are back on NBCSWA (praise be) and that means Joe B and Locker #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/vkO0re9fPg
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 7, 2023
Next up for the Caps is another date with the Columbus Blue Jackets. That will come Sunday evening after the team takes a day off on Saturday.
Headline photo courtesy of @Adwm_RL/Twitter
