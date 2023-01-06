Capitals vs Predators live analysis and updates (January 6, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators game on January 6, 2023.

The Washington Capitals took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night — their seventh-straight victory on the road –and will get right back at it tonight as they host the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena.

No, tonight is not the return night of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, but my spidey senses tell me Sunday might be the day.

Nashville has been incredibly inconsistent this season as they sit sixth in the NHL’s Central Division. They also played on Thursday night and have won five of their last 10 games.

NBC Sports Washington will have your normal TV coverage. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary and Gustafsson-TVR start for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren is opposing Kevin Lankinen in net.

Alex Ovechkin was checked by Mattias Ekholm and was in a lot of discomfort (lower-body) getting back to the Capitals bench. Ovechkin remains in the game.

🚨 1-0 Predators. Erik Gustafsson passes DIRECTLY TO A PREDATORS PLAYER in the defensive zone. Breakaway. Score. Thomas Novak’s fourth of the season. The goal came 4:10 into the period.

Caps to the power play after Yakov Trenin trips Nick Jensen.

🚨 1-1 tie. Sonny Milano finds a loose puck in the crease and scores to tie it up. The goal came right as Trenin’s penalty expired six seconds earlier. Milano could come out of the lineup with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson coming back. He’s trying to make the decision as hard as possible.

NAK with a holding penalty on Cody Glass at the 11:33 mark.

🚨 2-1 Predators. Yakub Trenin scores baseball style, connecting the blade of his stick with the puck in midair. My son Ethan went “WHOA!!!!!”

2nd Period

🚨 2-1 Predators. NAK with another highlight-reel goal. He just skated through the gap the Predators’ defense let for him and put the puck five-hole past Lankinen. The goal came at the 11:07 mark of the second period.

Alexandre Carrier slashes Ovechkin in the right hand. Ovi is in a ton of pain but is going to stay on for the power play. He was shaking his hand outside of his glove.

