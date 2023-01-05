Caps blow out Blue Jackets 6-2

The Washington Capitals trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday night. It wasn’t a pretty game, but it was a pretty good win.
Johnny Gaudreau had been slumping until the Caps made a half dozen mistakes on his path to scoring the game’s first goal. In the second, TJ Oshie tied the game with a one-timer on a loose puck, then Nicolas Aube-Kubel did a big solo effort to give Washington the lead. That lead lasted scarcely a minute before Gavin Bayreuther notched his first goal since May 2021, taking advantage of a failed zone exit by Milano and Jensen. Martin Fehervary legit headed a puck into the net, then Garnet Hathaway ended a heavy shift to give Washington a 4-2 lead after forty minutes.
Bayreuther got his second of the game in the third until it got called back. TJ Oshie actually scored his second of the night as Columbus disapparated while trying to clear their zone. Alex Ovechkin scored on a gorgeous one-timer to make it 6-2.
Caps win!
header FTW
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2023
No Joe B suit tonight, but this is still pretty good:
The camera angle keeps making it look like Peter Laviolette is pounding Bud Lights behind the bench
📸: @pennybacker pic.twitter.com/O6ptNcge3d
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 6, 2023
Before the game I made a strip steak sous vide. 129 dF for one hour. Garlic mashed potatoes. Roasted brussels sprouts. Pan sauce with red wine. Good dinner.
Oh also this game. This game wasn’t pretty, but it was pretty good.
Headline photo: @Ozzdog12
