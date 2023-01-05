Evgeny Kuznetsov tries to prank Alex Ovechkin during pregame interview with Emily Kaplan

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin have engaged in a long-running prank war ever since the Chelyabinsk native arrived in the NHL. The pair have particularly messed with each other during interviews via incoherent yelling and jockstraps being held up.
Thursday, Kuznetsov took it to the next level and accidentally sent some friendly fire Emily Kaplan’s way.
While Emily was interviewing Ovechkin for ESPN, Kuznetsov tried to snow his captain. Instead, he got the wrong person.
OH NO!
Emily was a good sport about it while Ovechkin called Kuznetsov an “idiot” as he skated away.
Later in the first period, ESPN showed footage of Kuznetsov appearing to apologize to Emily for what he did.
I’m looking forward to seeing what his payback will be.
