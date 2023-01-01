An absolute mauling of the Montreal Canadiens: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals responded to their bad overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators with an absolute mauling of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The fans wanted ten but had to “settle” for a 9-2 victory on home ice.
The Capitals finish December with a record of 11-2-2. It's the fourth time Washington has recorded 11 or more wins in December in franchise history (1984: 12-2-2-0; 2015: 11-2-0-1; 2008: 11-3-0-0).
