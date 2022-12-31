Alex Ovechkin scores career goal no. 805 from his office on the power play, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 89

Folks, Alex Ovechkin just recorded his 164th multi-goal game of his career.

Ovechkin fired a one-timer from his office past a beleaguered Jake Allen for his second goal of the night. The goal was Ovechkin’s 805th of his career.

Ovechkin scored his 804th career goal at 5v5 during the second period.

Erik Gustafsson got the primary assist after he sent a pass right into Ovechkin’s wheelhouse. According to NBC Sports Washington, Ovechkin’s one-timer was going 87 MPH.

P H E W pic.twitter.com/Tp9MaJYFXb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022

Ovechkin now trails record-holer Wayne Gretzky by 89 goals.

The two goals put Ovi back on pace to score over 50 goals this season (52.5). He’s also creeping back into the NHL’s 2022-23 goals race at age 37. Ovechkin’s 25 tallies rank tied for fourth in the NHL (Connor McDavid: 32; Tage Thompson: 27; Bo Horvat: 26; David Pastrnak: 25).

Per Capitals PR, only Wayne Gretzky (189) has more multi-goal games in NHL history.