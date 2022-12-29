What on earth was that sloppy nonsense game: Senators beat Capitals 4-3 (OT)

The Washington Capitals’ winning streak is over and they really didn’t do much to make sure it stayed intact.
It took a full period but Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring with a breakaway strike early in the second. Dylan Strome quickly doubled that lead with a pinpoint shot to the roof.
Jake Sanderson sent a puck off of multiple bodies in front to get Ottawa on the board. Evgeny Kuznetsov restored the Caps’ two-goal advantage with a sweet move. Tim Stützle was the beneficiary of an absolute gift from Trevor van Riemsdyk to score a very late second-period goal to cut that lead back down.
Alex DeBrincat tied things up late in the third and finished things in overtime.
Senators beat Capitals 4-3.
what ovi said#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rLhNHSWjiY
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 29, 2022
Moments like this remind us some things are bigger than the game itself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5oocBOi4i1
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 29, 2022
Back in the home barn with Joe B and Locker on the call #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/NgcSI19rL1
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 29, 2022
Another team from north of the border will be in town next for the Caps as they look to immediately bounce back. The Montreal Canadiens and Cole ‘Goal’ Caufield will make the trip to DC on Saturday.
