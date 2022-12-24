The Ovechkins were greeted by a special surprise when they got home

Alex Ovechkin made history during his two-goal night against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin tied and passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

After the game, Ovechkin said he was going to a bar for nachos and a hot dog because “Why not?”

While we cannot confirm or deny if this cheat meal actually happened, we can share something sweet waiting for Ovi when he got home.

Nastya Ovechkina posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a sign that a neighbor had created for them. It reads Gr802 Ovi.

The neighbor hole-punched the top of the poster and hung it with care using ribbon.

This isn’t the first time the Ovechkins have come with a surprise. In 2020, after Ovechkin scored a hat trick, there was a sign and star balloon hanging on their gate.

This may be a tiny and personal thing, but I’m sure it’s one of the most memorable moments of the night.

