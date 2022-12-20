All the Mites on Ice dressed up as Frosty the Snowman for their game at intermission and it was amazing

The Washington Capitals defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Monday. While fans didn’t see Alex Ovechkin notch any history, they did get to witness an amazing sight during the first intermission.

The mites on ice wore oversized Frosty the Snowman costumes and played hockey in them.

This all checks out for me.

A button nose? ✅

Two eyes made out of coal? ✅

Old top hat? ✅

The choppy skating ability of my friend Randy who said he started for his varsity hockey team in high school? ✅

My personal favorite detail is that each number looks like it was made with electrical tape. And it probably was.

Not only did the mites have to avoid falling over while playing, but they also had to dodge snowballs thrown by that darned Slapshot!

Everything about this is adorable.

My friend Kendall, who works for the Caps, sent me this photo with the text “I love my job.” And now I understand why.

Of course, intermissions only last twenty minutes so the kiddos had to hurry on their way.

At the time of reporting, we could not confirm if they waved goodbye, saying, “Don’t you cry. We’ll be back again some day!”