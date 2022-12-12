The Capitals are surging and the play behind their recent wins is incredibly encouraging: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals won their fourth game in a row on Sunday night as they took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on the road. The Caps, riding their hottest wave of the season, are producing deserved good results based on how they have played in recent weeks.
In this numbers post, we’ll first take a look at this individual game and then zoom out a bit for the second half. Capitals country, let’s ride. This will be a long one so get your reading glasses on.
The Capitals have earned 15 points in their last 10 games, which is tied for the second-most points in the NHL since Nov. 23.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
