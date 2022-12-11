Another empty-netter for Ovechkin: Caps beat Jets 5-2

The Washington Capitals won their fourth game in a row with a thrilling roadie against the Winnipeg Jets. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, but this was a good game.
The grinders were tremendous in the first period, with Trevor van Riemsdyk cashing in off Nic Dowd’s pass. On the power play, Evgeny Kuznetsov was left unattended in the slot, so he punished the Jets with a backhander. Marcus Johansson (!) got a penalty shot (!!) and then actually scored on it (!!!). Lars Eller nabbed Anthony Mantha’s rebound, and all of a sudden it was 4-0.
Less than a minute into the third period, Cracker frontman David Lowery ended the shutout bid with a rebound goal from the slot. Pierre-Luc Dubois converted a 3-on-1 rush and all of a sudden the game was interesting again. Alex Ovechkin got the empty-netter.
Caps win!
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 12, 2022
Name something that gets you more riled up than a well-taken penalty shot. (It’s nothing) pic.twitter.com/RjWZ0N6sab
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 12, 2022
Okay, here's the conspiracy theory. Ovechkin deliberately let the Jets score against him on his first two shifts of the period so that they would pull the goalie later on.
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 12, 2022
Professor Plum i #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/l1KHQooJhW
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 12, 2022
The Capitals have won four in a row. They’ve got star power returning to the lineup and more on their way. They’re in the wild-card race.
