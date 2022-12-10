Capitals ready to go streakin’ after dominant takedown of Kraken: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have finally won three games in a row this season. They returned home from their season-long road trip and promptly took advantage of that home ice to dunk on the Seattle Kraken to the tune of a 4-1 victory.
Keep. It. Going.
Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded the primary assist on Ovechkin's empty net goal. With the assist, Kuznetsov tied Calle Johansson (361) for the seventh-most assists in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 10, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On