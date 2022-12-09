First three-game winning streak of the season: Capitals beat Kraken 4-1

The Washington Capitals were back home on Friday night and hosting the Seattle Kraken. Could the Caps start a little streak before they head back out on the road again?
Adam Larsson sent a seeing-eye wrister from the point to open the scoring. Anthony Mantha clicked a loose puck off of Jamie Oleksiak to tie the game. Marcus Johansson scored on an extended Caps power play to give the Caps a lead. Lars Eller empty netter. Alex Ovechkin empty netter.
Capitals beat Kraken 4-1!
oh. my. goodness. 🥹#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/Cl7ISBtptC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 9, 2022
HAPPY 13TH BIRTHDAY @rmnb!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kgW2XKj0UN
— Sheena (@CAPLDY) December 10, 2022
Andre and co. are back in town and so are Joe B and Locker #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/V58OrwnVDa
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 9, 2022
Guess what? The Caps are headed back out onto the road. First to see the Winnipeg Jets where I’m sure the weather is just lovely and then to Chicago to meet the Blackhawks.
Headline photo via @pennybacker
