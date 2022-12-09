Capital One Arena brings back Alex Ovechkin goal counter as legend nears 800 goals, Gordie Howe

The Washington Capitals will be paying extra special attention to Alex Ovechkin goals for the immediate future.

Capital One Arena re-installed its Ovechkin goal counter ahead of Friday’s Seattle Kraken game. The installation sits atop section 118.

Several Capitals fans alerted us to the development when they first walked into the arena for warmups.

The goal counter is back after Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Ovechkin sits five tallies away from 800 career goals and six away from tying second-place Gordie Howe (801) on the goals list.

The goal counter first appeared on March 15, 2022, as Ovechkin was tied with Jaromir Jagr for third place on the goals list.

Ovechkin overtook Jagr that night.

And then we got to see this beautiful sight.

The next few weeks should be fun!

Photos: @Flex_luthor4/IG