A tremendous road performance from a hobbled Caps team: numbers for the morning after

Every game that the Washington Capitals get someone back from their lengthy injury list it seems like they add two more players back onto it soon after. That common annoyance didn’t hamper the Caps’ performance in Edmonton on Monday as they stymied Connor McDavid and the Oilers in a very nice 3-2 victory.
No new injuries? Everyone cross all of your fingers and toes.
The Capitals have killed off 54 of 64 power plays (84.4 percent) over their last 22 games, dating back to Oct. 22. During that span, Washington’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL.
