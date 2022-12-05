A good game and no one got hurt: Caps beat Oilers 3-2

The Washington Capitals played a damn good road game against Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Frankly, I had a really good time watching this game.
Unrewarded for a strong first period, the Capitals ceded the first goal to Brett Kulak, screened thricewise. Lars Eller caught a turnover and tied it up. John Carlson handed Connor McDavid a shorthanded breakaway to blow that lead. TJ Oshie tied it up from the slot on that same power play. Aliaksei Protas was a monster in the third period, setting up late man Nic Dowd for the go-ahead goal.
Caps win!
Raise your hand if you knew he was going to score before he even crossed the blue line 🙋 pic.twitter.com/FwjMhEE7Ly
Tasteful olive #joebsuitofthenight
Really good stuff!
The Caps have one more road game, Wednesday in Philly, and then their season-longest road trip is over. It’s been brutal overall, but tonight was sincerely a blast.
