Martin Fehervary will miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals took the ice for their morning skate in Edmonton on Monday. Martin Fehervary or Darcy Kuemper, who the team announced are day-to-day with upper-body injuries on Sunday, did not participate.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was recalled from Hershey to fill in for the injured Kuemper and to make room for his arrival on the roster, the Caps placed Fehervary on injured reserve.

That means the young, talented Slovak defender will have to miss at least the next three games.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti was first on the Fehervary news. He also reports that Kuemper is not on injured reserve, indicating the goaltender’s injury is likely of a less serious nature.

With Fehervary off the active roster and no replacement coming up from Hershey just yet, that means both Alex Alexeyev and Matt Irwin will be in the lineup against Connor McDavid and the Oilers. There was no reporting regarding the exact makeup of the defense pairings at the skate but the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell had the forward lines.

Nothing has changed there from the group that lost to the Flames. To jog your memory:

Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Johansson-Eller-Mantha

Protas-Dowd-Hathaway

Notable in his presence at the skate was Dmitry Orlov. Orlov missed his thirteenth-straight game on Saturday and head coach Peter Laviolette tells The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that the Russian blueliner will not play again on Monday.

As expected, neither Kuemper nor Fehervary are on the ice for the morning skate in Edmonton. Orlov, meantime, is out there. #Caps pic.twitter.com/NJDSmurA4t — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 5, 2022

The Oilers won their last game against the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 and currently sit fourth in the Pacific Division with 28 points from 25 games. Star center Connor McDavid was just named the NHL’s first star of the week after tallying eleven points in four games.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB