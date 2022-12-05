Capitals recall goaltender Hunter Shepard from Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced Monday that they recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears. Shepard has been Hershey’s backup for much of this season but has vastly outperformed Zach Fucale in the last month.

Shepard’s recall was not a surprise as the Hershey Bears signed an emergency goaltender to be Fucale’s backup against the Baby Penguins on Sunday and Shepard was not with the team.

Shepard will likely serve as Charlie Lindgren’s backup if Darcy Kuemper cannot suit up against the Edmonton Oilers.

The transaction was made necessary after Kuemper left Saturday’s loss to the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury. He was officially listed as day-to-day by head coach Peter Laviolette on Sunday.

Kuemper’s injury appeared to stem from an elbow to the head by Tyler Toffoli as the Flames forward was skating backward toward the crease. The 32-year-old netminder pulled himself out at the next whistle and backup Charlie Lindgren finished the game in net.

On the season, Kuemper holds an 8-9-2 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average. He has started 20 of 26 games for the team and coming into the game against Calgary, had played the most minutes of any NHL goaltender (1,089:58).

Shepard was initially signed out of college by Hershey in 2020. The 27-year-old prospect was named the AHL’s Goalie of the Month for November after going undefeated in six starts. The Minnesota native posted a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage for the Chocolate and White, stopping 147 of the 157 shots he faced.

Shepard made a diving glove stop against the Thunderbirds on Nov. 23 (after being run over behind the net) that earned him an appearance on ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 list.

Shepard’s recall forced the Bears to sign Justin Kapelmaster to a professional tryout to ensure they have some coverage in their net in the coming days (they next play Tuesday). Kapelmaster made his surprising Hershey debut on the same day he was signed after Fucale allowed seven goals on 21 shots against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Kapelmaster did not give up a goal in the 7-3 loss.

