The Caps spend the vast majority of another game without the puck: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have lost three of four games so far on their season-long road trip. Their latest blemish came against the Calgary Flames as they fell 5-2 inside the Saddledome.

It never felt like the Caps were ever particularly in this one.

Another game where the Caps just did not have much of the puck. They were out-attempted at five-on-five 65 to 38. That was a similar story in their game in Seattle but at least on that night they held firm defensively and remained rather even in terms of scoring chances. Not so much on Saturday. The Flames out-scoring chanced the Caps 27 to 18 and out-high danger chanced them 7 to 3.

Not a lot did work but I will say that Anthony Mantha ‘s move up into the top six did seem to show some flashes. He finished the game with three individual scoring chances and one of the team’s few five-on-five high-danger chances.

‘s move up into the top six did seem to show some flashes. He finished the game with three individual scoring chances and one of the team’s few five-on-five high-danger chances. John Carlson and Erik Gustafsson were on the ice for two more goals against at five-on-five.

Alex Ovechkin is playing in his 1,300th career game tonight. Ovechkin is the 14th player in NHL history to play 1,300 games with one team and the second first overall pick to play in 1,300 games with the team that drafted them (Mike Modano: Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars). pic.twitter.com/WpyiCPqY9n — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 4, 2022

Darcy Kuemper and Martin Fehervary both left with injuries and did not return. Can we find the timeline where the team does not have fourteen billion man games lost this season?

and both left with injuries and did not return. Can we find the timeline where the team does not have fourteen billion man games lost this season? The Caps have won just one of their last nine road games.

The team’s next opponent is the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both just had four-point games against the Montreal Canadiens.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.