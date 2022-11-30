Ovechkin scores twice as Caps play incredibly effective road game: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got right back on track with two more standings points after a disappointing loss in New Jersey to kick off their season-long road trip. The Caps scored early and often against the Vancouver Canucks, securing an eventual 5-1 victory.
A rather encouraging performance.
Alex Ovechkin officially has the most road goals in NHL history. His two-goal first-period tonight gives him 403 as a visitor, one more than Wayne Gretzky had in his career.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6Nyqr1Q5vt pic.twitter.com/FW3IDEO54T
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On