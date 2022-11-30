Caps beat Canucks 5-1 as Ovi scores twice

The Washington Capitals’s trip through the pacific northwest began with a comfortable win over the blighted Vancouver Canucks.
Alex Ovechkin scored two goals early – one off a turnover and then another set up by Strome. Nils Hoglander flashed a fancy backhander to make it to 2-1, but a hard forecheck from Lars Eller helped Mantha to score, then John Carlson capped off a good shooting session to make it 4-1 after two periods. Martin Fehervary added an empty-netter.
Caps win!
(It is too late for Bailamos.)
Spencer Martin delivering Orange Cassidy revenge kicks to Milano for kicking his stick away is next level shit pic.twitter.com/mcDfZXHrN9
— Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) November 30, 2022
#joebsuitofthenight taken from a pirate site bc the legit streaming site now works 0% of the time pic.twitter.com/L5UTByOWqJ
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 30, 2022
That’s a more than decent start to the west coast part of this trip. Padding Ovi’s stats and playing generally competent hockey. I’ll take it. Now off to bed with you.
