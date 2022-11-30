Caps beat Canucks 5-1 as Ovi scores twice

The Washington Capitals’s trip through the pacific northwest began with a comfortable win over the blighted Vancouver Canucks.

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals early – one off a turnover and then another set up by Strome. Nils Hoglander flashed a fancy backhander to make it to 2-1, but a hard forecheck from Lars Eller helped Mantha to score, then John Carlson capped off a good shooting session to make it 4-1 after two periods. Martin Fehervary added an empty-netter.

Caps win!

(It is too late for Bailamos.)

Alex Ovechkin caught and then promptly passed Wayne Gretzky’s record for most road goals. It was his first two-goal game since October 17.

Here’s Sonny Milano wiping out and then getting sassed by Vancouver’s anonymous goalie (Spencer Martin, who is also playing better than Demko).

Spencer Martin delivering Orange Cassidy revenge kicks to Milano for kicking his stick away is next level shit pic.twitter.com/mcDfZXHrN9 — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) November 30, 2022

John Carlson has been catching strays over the last couple weeks. We ran a story about his defense and then conducted an interview about appreciating offensive defenders, and the comments to both were mostly ripping him to shreds anyway. He’s got goals in back-to-back games and seven goals overall.

Apparently, Seattle and LA had a big game tonight. Twelve goals at last check. Caps play the Kraken on Thursday night. (Late.)

Bruce Boudreau pulled Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin with nearly seven minutes in regulation. Honestly, they got a lot of offense out of it for a while. Can’t hate on the strategy.

#joebsuitofthenight taken from a pirate site bc the legit streaming site now works 0% of the time pic.twitter.com/L5UTByOWqJ — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 30, 2022

That’s a more than decent start to the west coast part of this trip. Padding Ovi’s stats and playing generally competent hockey. I’ll take it. Now off to bed with you.

Headline photo: @arfox90