Opposite Day: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals kicked off their season-long road trip with a heavy loss to a New Jersey Devils team that is likely the NHL’s top squad this year. The 5-1 loss kept the Caps from putting together a three-win streak for the first time this season.
It was a game of opposites.
The Caps absolutely dominate all aspects of five-on-five play with Jonas Siegenthaler on the ice this season. So that's cool and something I don't really notice because I don't think he does it in the traditional Miro Heiskanen/Roman Josi/Cale Makar/etc. way.
— Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) November 30, 2019
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On