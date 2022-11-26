Vitek Vanecek’s revenge: Devils beat Caps 5-1

The Washington Capitals kicked off their very long roadtrip with a loss to the unstoppable New Jersey Devils. The x-factor: former Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Despite Washington playing great in the first period, the lone goal belonged to Nico Hischier on the power play. Jack Hughes scored two spectacular goals in the second period — one a wraparound bank off Charlie Lindgren’s pads, the second a shortside snipe off his mask – making it 3-0 after forty minutes. Jack Hughes made it a hat trick in the third period, winning an odd-man rush.
John Carlson got a power-play goal, a monster slapshot from the blue line, momentarily teasing Vitek Vanecek’s mortality. Fabian Zetterlund snapped Jersey’s fifth goal of the game from a below-the-goal-line pass to make it 5-1.
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 27, 2022
Hats off to Jack Hughes! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/3r81tAtIqN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 27, 2022
#joebsuitofthenight ripped from a tweet video ripped from the broadcast because the nbc stream works like 4% of the time pic.twitter.com/6RFWJ2iDgn
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 27, 2022
The Devils are an unbelievable team. They could double their standings-point total from last season. The Caps did better than I expected they would, which maybe doesn’t speak highly of my expectations.
Late-night games up next. Get ready for RMNB After Dark for what will surely be a weird road trip.
Headline photo: @imhopper
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On