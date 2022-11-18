The Capitals dig themselves another early hole and sometimes that can be enough: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were tough luck losers on Thursday night and come away from their road trip with just one total standings point. That could have been even worse if they didn’t force the Blues to overtime with two late goals to eventually take the 5-4 shootout loss.
Need to string together a handful of games played like those final two periods.
The Capitals limited St. Louis to three shots on goal in the third period, the fewest shots they have allowed in a single period this season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 18, 2022
