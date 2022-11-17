An almost complete comeback: Blues beat Capitals 5-4 (SO)

The Washington Capitals did battle with the hot St. Louis Blues inside Enterprise Center on Thursday night. To avoid a three-game losing streak, the Caps would need to topple a Blues team that had won four in a row prior to puck drop.
Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, and Torey Krug tallied in succession in the first period to give the Blues a big early lead. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson responded with two second-period strikes to get their team back into the game. Ryan O’Reilly quieted some of that momentum soon after with a nifty roofed backhand.
Carlson struck again on a late power play to make things interesting. Conor Sheary tied things up soon after. Nada in overtime, so shootout bullets.
Blues beat Capitals 5-4.
10 SECONDS IN AND CONNOR BEDARD ROLLS THE HIGHLIGHT REEL!@WHLPats | #NHLDraft | #CB98 pic.twitter.com/6E6pXqikag
— The WHL (@TheWHL) November 18, 2022
Adam Fantilli has 9 goals, 23 pts in 12 games, averaging almost 2 pts per game (1.92). Obviously leads the nation in scoring. @umichhockey
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 17, 2022
This hashtag will forever live #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/g9KEluLquF
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 18, 2022
It won’t get any easier for the Caps as next up they’ll meet the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in DC.
