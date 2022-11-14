How to buy Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

Washington Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys will go on sale on Tuesday morning. This is a helpful guide on how you can best get them.

For those looking to buy online, the sweaters and other Capitals’ Reverse Retro merch will be available at 9 AM in the morning through shop.nhl.com. HERE IS THE BIG CAN’T-MISS LINK TO GET THE REVERSE RETRO JERSEYS.

If the merch isn’t up at exactly 9 AM, it will be in the subsequent minutes that follow. The sweaters sold online are not expected to have jersey ads.

The Capitals are also making the Reverse Retro jerseys and other related merch physically available at two locations.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex Team Store – 8 am

The first place to get your hands on Reverse Retro merch will be at the Capitals’ team store in Ballston, Virginia. The MCI team store is located by the Capitals practice rink and will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday. It is already stocked with jerseys and other goodies.

Be advised: the MCI team store will not be accepting any phone orders. Full-stitch customizations will be available and will cost $100. Per the team store, they can take 6 months or more to be completed and will be sent out. Heat-press options will be announced at a later date.

The rink is on the eighth floor of the parking deck.

Address: MedStar Capitals Iceplex

627 N. Glebe Rd,

Suite 800.

Arlington, VA 22203

Buy online – 9am

Oh, hi again. This is a reminder if you were panic scrolling that the entire Reverse Retro merchandise line will be on sale online here beginning at 9 AM. HERE’S ANOTHER BIG OL’ LINK.

Several players will be available both in authentic and replica Reverse Retro jerseys. There will be women’s and kids’ breakaway jerseys available too.

Capitals Reverse Retro hats, hoodies, jackets, tees, etc. will be released at that time as well.

Buy Reverse Retro jerseys online

Capital One Arena Team Store – 10 am

The next physical location Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys will be available will be at a launch event at Capital One Arena Team Store. Doors will open at 10 AM and fans can grab merch then.

Men’s jerseys, headwear, apparel, and other hard goods will be available for purchase. No customizations will be available at the Capital One Arena Team Store. Women’s jerseys will be available at a later date.

Men’s authentic RR 2.0 jerseys of Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and TJ Oshie will be available as well as blanks. Youth Ovechkin and blank jerseys will be in stock as well.

The launch event will also feature a live DJ and mascot Slapshot. Capitals legend Peter Bondra will make a special appearance and sign autographs.

Address: Capital One Arena Team Store

601 F St NW

Washington, DC 20004

