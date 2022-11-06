Henrik Rybinski scores first AHL goal in Hershey Bears’ 4-3 win over Baby Penguins

Henrik Rybinski scored his first AHL goal in Hershey’s road victory over the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday.

The Florida Panthers’ 2019 fifth-round draft pick turned Capitals prospect, wearing jersey number 38, potted a rebound that came out into the slot from an Aaron Ness rush attempt to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.

Right on the doorstep. pic.twitter.com/GOzUgP3xly — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 6, 2022

The 21-year-old forward was all smiles as he went to the Bears’ bench to celebrate. Henrik Borgstrom grabbed the milestone puck from the Baby Pens’ net.

After the game, Rybinski took a picture with that goal puck.

The rookie Rybinski has gotten into five games this season for the Bears after five years spent in the WHL with junior teams the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds.

In Sunday’s game, he skated on Hershey’s second line with Borgstrom and the returning Garrett Pilon.

The Capitals signed the Vancouver native to a three-year entry-level contract last March after the six-foot-two, 185-pound center entered free agency when Florida declined to retain his rights.

JD Burke of EPRinkside had Rybinski as the number one CHL free agent in last year’s cycle and “by a decent margin at that”.

Rybinski tallied 65 points in 47 games in the WHL last season – good for 41st in total league scoring – and finished thirteenth in points per game (1.38).

Headline photo courtesy of @thehersheybears/Instagram