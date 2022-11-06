Brett Leason scores first goal as member of Ducks in 5-4 win over Sharks

Former Capital Brett Leason scored his first goal as a member of the Anaheim Ducks in their 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He also tallied his first assist with the club in the game.

With San Jose up 1-0 mid-way through the first period, Leason jammed home a pass from defenseman John Klingberg to tie the game.

Leason used his big frame to set up in front of the Sharks’ net and made contact with the cross-ice feed on his second attempt. The marker was just his fourth in the NHL after he potted three for the Caps last season.

The 2019 second-round draft selection grabbed a secondary assist on Max Comtois’ goal five minutes later. He played a total 10:53 of ice time in the victory.

Brett Leason spoke with @AlysonLozoff and shared how his first goal & assist as a Duck felt 🔊@AnaheimDucks | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/GKIWhNADdb — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) November 6, 2022

The Capitals lost Leason, along with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, on a waiver wire claim after trying to sneak the young forward down to Hershey before Opening Night. Leason made his Ducks debut on October 17 against the New York Rangers.

Leason has skated on average 9:42 of ice time per game in the six games he has played for Anaheim. Most recently he has been skating on the team’s third line with Mason McTavish and Max Jones.