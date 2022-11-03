Rough, tough-luck loss: Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

The incredibly banged-up Washington Capitals made the trip up to Motown to take on the Red Wings on Thursday night. The Caps, losers of two straight in overtime, were looking to get back into the win column.

No goals for either side in the first frame. Alex Ovechkin broke the deadlock with a wicked wrister that beat Ville Husso. Lucas Raymond tied things back up with a backdoor tap-in on a power play. Andrew Copp scored a late one and Dylan Larkin potted an empty netter.

Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1.

The Caps had a good first and were probably unlucky to come away with nothing on the scoreboard. Garnet Hathaway missed a wide-open net and Connor McMichael was beaten by Ville Husso’s outstretched leg on the team’s two biggest chances. Bit of a disjointed start to the game for both sides in terms of finding clean passes.

Believe it or not, this was Anthony Mantha ‘s first game as a member of the Capitals against the Wings in Detroit. Can’t say I really noticed any sort of extra jump in his game. He has been incredibly inconsistent since arriving in DC. To be frank, I’m not sure how much longer we’re supposed to wait.

‘s first game as a member of the Capitals against the Wings in Detroit. Can’t say I really noticed any sort of extra jump in his game. He has been incredibly inconsistent since arriving in DC. To be frank, I’m not sure how much longer we’re supposed to wait. I’m very excited about the debut of the new Reverse Retro on Saturday. They gotta release those things for sale, pronto.

Coach Lil Jon wants us to turn down for… what? 😂#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/jEgPhBzjeS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 3, 2022

The second was definitely a bit more even and maybe tilted Detroit’s way by the end. I wasn’t a fan of the refereeing in the period but I also rarely am ever happy with the refereeing. For example, David Perron should have sat for two minutes for that goaltender interference that nullified Dylan Larkin’s goal.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Montreal Canadiens have reached out to the Caps about some of the forwards the Habs have available. Names like Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, and Mike Hoffman are the main candidates to move. I’m not sure any of those really make the Caps better even with all the injuries right now. Wouldn’t be the guys I’d target unless they come incredibly cheap.

Alex Ovechkin got on the board with his 786th career goal. The second-period strike tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored with one NHL franchise in the league’s history. Keep it moving, O.

got on the board with his 786th career goal. The second-period strike tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored with one NHL franchise in the league’s history. Keep it moving, O. Not enough offense lately and some of that is definitely due to injuries. Power play was certainly not good enough in this game.

We let the guys have the first look at our #ReverseRetro sweaters and they had some … thoughts. pic.twitter.com/gHlwHGgBhY — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 3, 2022

The Caps are winning the majority of their periods lately and the third in this one was no exception. Unlucky to not get this one done in regulation. Detroit really didn’t deserve it.

Darcy Kuemper was excellent again until that late Andrew Copp goal. I feel like he can’t get beat five hole there.

was excellent again until that late Andrew Copp goal. I feel like he can’t get beat five hole there. Still no goals this season from Evgeny Kuznetsov. That has to change soon.

A road date inside Little Caesars Arena with these guys on the call! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Ygl1BwZkNk — RMNB (@rmnb) November 3, 2022

The Caps will return home on Saturday for a game against the Mullett Arena inhabiting Arizona Coyotes. Gotta win that one.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB