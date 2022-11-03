Rough, tough-luck loss: Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

The incredibly banged-up Washington Capitals made the trip up to Motown to take on the Red Wings on Thursday night. The Caps, losers of two straight in overtime, were looking to get back into the win column.
No goals for either side in the first frame. Alex Ovechkin broke the deadlock with a wicked wrister that beat Ville Husso. Lucas Raymond tied things back up with a backdoor tap-in on a power play. Andrew Copp scored a late one and Dylan Larkin potted an empty netter.
Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1.
Coach Lil Jon wants us to turn down for… what? 😂#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/jEgPhBzjeS
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 3, 2022
We let the guys have the first look at our #ReverseRetro sweaters and they had some … thoughts. pic.twitter.com/gHlwHGgBhY
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 3, 2022
A road date inside Little Caesars Arena with these guys on the call! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Ygl1BwZkNk
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 3, 2022
The Caps will return home on Saturday for a game against the Mullett Arena inhabiting Arizona Coyotes. Gotta win that one.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On