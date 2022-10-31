No. 785: Alex Ovechkin scores on Halloween night, closes to 16 goals behind Gordie Howe

Alex Ovechkin scored his 785th career goal on a power play and it came in a predictable fashion.

Set up in his office (which I assume was decorated spookily for the holiday) on a power play, Ovechkin watched a pass from the half wall go up to the point. He then readied himself in the left circle for a dish from the defenseman for a one-timer. Everything was the same except for the participants involved.

Figuratively speaking, Evgeny Kuznetsov was in a Nicklas Backstrom costume while Erik Gustafsson did his best imitation of John Carlson.

Ovi’s clapper beat Frederik Andersen clean to the short-side post, giving the Russian legend his 47 goals in 86 career games against the Carolina Hurricanes (second-most against one NHL franchise).

The tally brings Ovi within 16 of second-place Gordie Howe and 109 of record-holder Wayne Gretzky. He needs 15 more goals for 800 in his career – the third player to ever reach the mark.

Ovechkin is also one goal behind Howe (785, Detroit) for most goals by a player with a single franchise.

Ovechkin is now 17 goals shy of passing Gordie Howe (801) for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list and two goals shy of passing Howe’s mark for the most goals scored by a player with a single franchise (Howe: 786 goals with Detroit). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 1, 2022

Ovi will soon pass Wayne Gretzky in the most road goals of all time.

Ovechkin's goal was also the 399th goal he’s scored on the road, which trails only Wayne Gretzky (402) for the most in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 1, 2022

Ovi, man. He’s scary good.