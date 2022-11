No. 785: Alex Ovechkin scores on Halloween night, closes to 16 goals behind Gordie Howe

Alex Ovechkin scored his 785th career goal on a power play and it came in a predictable fashion.

Set up in his office (which I assume was decorated spookily for the holiday) on a power play, Ovechkin watched a pass from the half wall go up to the point. He then readied himself in the left circle for a dish from the defenseman for a one-timer. Everything was the same except for the participants involved.

Figuratively speaking, Evgeny Kuznetsov was in a Nicklas Backstrom costume while Erik Gustafsson did his best imitation of John Carlson.

Ovi’s clapper beat Frederik Andersen clean to the short-side post, giving the Russian legend his 47 goals in 86 career games against the Carolina Hurricanes (second-most against one NHL franchise).

The tally brings Ovi within 16 of second-place Gordie Howe and 109 of record-holder Wayne Gretzky. He needs 15 more goals for 800 in his career – the third player to ever reach the mark.

Ovechkin is also one goal behind Howe (785, Detroit) for most goals by a player with a single franchise.

Ovi will soon pass Wayne Gretzky in the most road goals of all time.

Ovi, man. He’s scary good.