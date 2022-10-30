Capitals put together great 60-minute effort in blanking of Predators: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals jammed out in Music City to the tune of a 3-0 shutout of the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Caps put together one of their better five-on-five efforts of the season in the victory.
More games like that, please.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On