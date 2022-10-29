Capitals bounce back from shutout with a shutout of their own: Capitals beat Predators 3-0

The Washington Capitals made the trip to Music City to take on Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators. The Caps entered play looking to win just their second in six tries since 2017 inside Bridgestone Arena.
We got zero red lights in the first twenty minutes. Beck Malenstyn opened the scoring in the second after he potted a gorgeous feed from Nic Dowd. Aliaksei Protas slammed home a hard-work marker in front to double that lead. Alex Ovechkin empty netter.
Capitals beat Predators 3-0!
oshie and carlson seeing their friends chilling on the injured reservepic.twitter.com/k2LlCZSUJm
— lfc enjoyer (unfortunately) (@OVECHKlN) October 30, 2022
@rmnb can you use one of these pics for your article? pic.twitter.com/ezb0rwxiYf
— kevkev (@theculturedstud) October 30, 2022
Another one on the road #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/kOocdVfMRz
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 30, 2022
The Caps will wrap up their road trip with a Metropolitan Division matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Halloween. Let’s hope it’s a ghoulish evening for the Canes and their fans.
Headline photo courtesy of @csnash22/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On