MedStar Capitals Iceplex displays first public Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey and hat

Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys are set to go on sale on November 15, but one landed in the wild a few weeks early.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex put out a display at its team store this week that allows fans to view the Capitals Reverse Retro jersey up close and personal. It also reveals one of the official Reverse Retro hats Adidas made for the Capitals.

Readers @rashelle_wilcox and @casadoresdean, who attended practice on Wednesday, posted photos.

Omg.. 🥰 it’s so pretty.. I can’t wait to have one of my own.. 😭 #Caps pic.twitter.com/unNVV1EZvD — julia (@casadoresdean) October 26, 2022

Notably, the jersey does not have the team’s Caesars Sportsbook ad on it. The copper stripe at the waist and the bottom of the arms has a glittery texture.

The Capitals hat (the second photo in the Instagram embed) is black and simple. It features the Screaming Eagle logo on the front. The Adidas logo comes in copper on the side and there appears to be a Reverse Retro logo on the bill (or maybe that’s a sticker).

Are you excited for the upcoming release?

Headline photo: @rashelle_wilcox/Twitter