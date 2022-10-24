Highlights from the Capitals’ 6-3 victory over the Devils

The Washington Capitals didn’t play a full 60 against the New Jersey Devils, but with goal-scoring like this, they may never need to again.

The Capitals put up four goals on the Devils in the second period — it’s the third time in seven games they’ve done so in a period — turning a tie game into a 5-1 lead by the second intermission.

The Capitals scored at all strengths tonight: even strength (4), power play (1), and shorthanded (1). Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winner — career goal number 783 — while Conor Sheary tallied his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Ovechkin now has the second most GWGs in NHL history.

The Capitals got two goals from the fourth line tonight. Nic Dowd scored his third goal of the season while liney Garnet Hathaway tallied his first.

Hathaway’s goal began the Caps’ second-period goalavalanche, with tallies from Conor Sheary (SHG), Alex Ovechkin (PPG), and Nick Jensen.

Aliaksei Protas gave the Capitals’ a sixth goal with a strong drive to the net dekeing past Vitek Vanecek on a two-on-one. That was Protas’s first goal of the season.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 37 of 40 shots for the Capitals in the win. Through two games this season, Lindgren has a .924 save percentage. Lars Eller had two assists.

The Capitals are now tied for second in the Metropolitan Division with 8 standings points and sit one point out of first-place Pittsburgh (9).