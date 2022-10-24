Charlie Lindgren set for second start of season, Beck Malenstyn lined up for season debut

The Washington Capitals are back on the road after their home comeback victory on Saturday and will be taking on their first Metropolitan Division foe of the season, the New Jersey Devils.

Backup netminder Charlie Lindgren was first off the ice at the morning skate so he looks primed to make his second start in a Capitals uniform. Joining him in the prospective lineup for the first time this season is Beck Malenstyn as he skated to the left of Nic Dowd on the team’s fourth line.

The overall lines were reported by the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Johansson-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Protas-Eller-Mantha

Malenstyn-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Fehervary-Jensen

Gustafsson-TVR

Lindgren will man the cage behind them as he looks to record his first-ever win for the Caps. The 28-year-old netminder started the second game of the 2022-23 campaign against the Toronto Maple Leafs and took the 3-2 loss, making 36 saves in the process.

“I thought our goalie did a really good job of giving us a chance to win,” Caps head coach Peter Laviolette said after that game. “I thought he was really solid, really good for us.”

In front of Lindgren, it appears the team is set for another season debut. Beck Malenstyn, called up from Hershey due to Connor Brown’s long-term injury, will step in for Joe Snively on the left wing of the fourth line. The rambunctious forward played 12 games for the Caps last season and recorded his first NHL goal in a game against the Florida Panthers.

Another notable change to the lineup is Dylan Strome moving up to once again center Alex Ovechkin’s line alongside Conor Sheary.

Ovechkin and Sheary with any center have historically not really worked. In almost 320 minutes together at five-on-five since Sheary arrived in DC, the Caps have been out-scored 21 to 17 at five-on-five. They also bleed high-danger chances, getting outdone there 74 to 60.

The Devils come into Monday night’s action winners of three games in a row. They have only given up four total goals in those three victories over the San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, and Anaheim Ducks.

The Caps have won six-straight inside of Prudential Center but this is a different, better Devils team.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB