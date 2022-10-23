Comeback Caps find a way to win on home ice yet again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals avoided the start of a losing streak with a third period against the Los Angeles Kings that saw them score all four of their goals en route to a 4-3 victory. Phew.
Gotta find a way to score goals in more than one period of games.
The Capitals overcame a two-goal deficit entering the third period to win in regulation for the second time this season (also Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver). Washington's two wins after trailing at the end of two periods is tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the most in the NHL.
