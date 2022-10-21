Have you ever wanted to be a racing president or drive the bullpen cart at a Nationals game? Here’s your chance.

If you’re a Washington Nationals fan and have looked on in jealousy at the racing president mascots, bullpen cart drivers, or ball girls at Nats Park, today is your lucky day.

The Nats have job openings listed at all three of those positions for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Get those applications in.

If you’re racing to throw your hat in the ring for a job inside one of those giant-headed heads of state costumes, you need to know that there are some somewhat specific requirements noted in the listing.

Here are some of those:

Must be between 5’7″ and 6’6″ in height

Ability to properly function while wearing a 50 pound costume

Ability to run from centerfield to first base (approximately 200 yards) in a 50 pound costume

Prior mascot experience is preferred but not required. If those last two bullet points scared you off though, there are still the bullpen cart driver and ball girl openings.

As the bullpen cart driver, you’ll be tasked to deliver relief pitchers from the bullpen to the mound when the manager or pitching coach calls their name for a change. Nats pitcher and local legend of a human Sean Doolittle has long been a bullpen cart advocate.

Sean Doolittle takes the #Nats Bullpen Cart on its maiden voyage. pic.twitter.com/SqiJfWkKBW — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 9, 2018

If getting closer to the action and a chance at ending up on ESPN making a web gem play is more your style, then ballgirl is the spot for you. There, you’ll be tasked to field foul balls and give them to Nationals fans seated near you.

Watch this if you haven't seen it yet: @DieterRuehle plays The Beach Boys' "California Girls" immediately after @KarlieHabitz makes an incredible catch on a foul ball last night at Dodger Stadium (park audio only for maximum 🎹🔊, h/t (@benjaminhk01, @rog3r_d, @david_schuman) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bzc2IwDqhU — Organist Alert (@organistalert) June 16, 2019

Good luck to any and all applicants! And…maybe say hi to Ted Leonsis for us pretty soon.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB