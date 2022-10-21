Capital city collapse: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals squared off with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in a battle of North American capital cities. Things looked great for the Caps after twenty minutes and that’s also when they decided to stop playing.
The Sens scored five unanswered and came out 5-2 victors.
OTT led the #Caps 23-10 in slot shots on net, 12-5 in scoring chances off the rush and 7-3 in odd man rushes, per Sportlogiq. So, yeah.
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 21, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On