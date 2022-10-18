Comeback Caps score four unanswered to send Vancouver home sad: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals found a big ole comeback and took down the Vancouver Canucks on Monday inside of Capital One Area. The boys were down 4-2 and scored four unanswered to secure a 6-4 victory.
Not exactly the way you want to win but still great fun nonetheless.
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 18, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
