Hendrix Lapierre scores first AHL goal, Vincent Iorio records first AHL point on same tally

Hendrix Lapierre scored his first AHL goal in Hershey’s Sunday matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft selection, wearing number 29, took a feed from defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and fired a pinpoint wrister through a Mason Morelli screen into the back of the net.

First career AHL goal for @Capitals 2020 first rounder @Lapierreh29, and it was 😍 pic.twitter.com/V0vmeP0VTq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 16, 2022

Lapierre’s BFF, defenseman Vincent Iorio, also received the secondary assist on the marker for his first AHL point. The Bears might have to cut that goal puck in two for the photos postgame.

Lappy wants you 𝙇𝙊𝙐𝘿 for the third period 📢 pic.twitter.com/6U4ZQmbjRe — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 16, 2022

The two Caps prospects have roomed together at multiple organization rookie camps and become fast friends. The two kept in touch with one another last season after departing for their separate junior teams.

“I was very happy when he was here and he scored the goal and he was sticking around,” Iorio said. “I was texting him all the time, how’s it going, this and that. When he spent time at Acadie-Bathurst just keeping tabs with him. It was really good, it was awesome.”

Now, the two are teaming up in the AHL togther. Hershey’s first two games of the season have seen Lapierre centering the team’s third line between wingers Morelli and Ethen Frank while Iorio has been on the third defense pairing.

In the Bears’ Home Opener victory on Saturday, Lapierre grabbed his first AHL point as he got the primary assist on Henrik Borgstrom’s first goal in the Capitals organization.

🚨BORGSTROM!🚨 Our first goal of the season makes it 1-0 with 11:18 left in the first! 🍎Lapierre

🍏Morelli pic.twitter.com/6FUiAaHMEx — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2022

This is Lapierre’s first full season as a professional after he started last season with the Capitals, scored his first NHL goal, and then was sent back to the QMJHL with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to finish 2021-22.

In 40 games with the Titan, he recorded 51 points (21g, 30a).

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB