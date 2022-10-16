Capitals score power play goal and secure first two points of the season: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are no longer winless. The Caps found their first two points of the season via a 3-1 victory on home ice over the Montreal Canadiens.
They not only erased their zero in the win column but also scored their first power play goal of the season. Progress.
Alex Ovechkin recorded the primary assist on the Capitals' power play goal. Ovechkin, the NHL's all time leader in power play goals (285), has also tallied 244 power play assists, the seventh most among active players.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
