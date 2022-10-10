Washington Capitals to host Home Opener red carpet for first time in three years

The Washington Capitals’ Home Opener against the Boston Bruins is days away and the team just announced the events and initiatives surrounding the event.

The headlining news is that the Capitals are bringing back its Rock The Red Carpet after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. The event allows fans to try and get photos and autographs from players as they enter Capital One Arena.

Capitals players will arrive on F Street in front of Capital One Arena from 3 to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Former Sportscenter anchors, Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo, will also be in attendance and mingle with fans because they are Caesar Sportsbook ambassadors. After the red carpet is over, they will interview Capitals alumni at the studio located inside Caesars Sportsbook.

The Capitals' full press release is below.

Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Oct. 12 Home Opener at Capital One Arena Rock The Red Carpet, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, Capital One Fan Studio, Giveaway and More Highlight Home Opener ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives surrounding the team’s 2022-23 regular season home opener presented by GEICO on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Capitals host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena that evening. Highlights include: Rock The Red Carpet The Washington Capitals will host Rock the Red Carpet on F Street in front of Capital One Arena from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, prior to the Capitals Opening Night presented by GEICO. The Capitals open the 2022-23 season presented by Capital One by hosting the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. that evening. The Capitals 2022-23 team will begin arriving in cars provided by Lexus on F Street, between 6th and 7th street NW, at approximately 3:30 p.m. They will be introduced and escorted by preselected fans down the red carpet. Upon arrival players will greet fans and pose for pictures. NBC Sports Washington will broadcast a pregame show featuring players’ interviews and analysis from 6:30-7 p.m. and a post-game show after the game’s conclusion. TNT will also be on the red carpet conducting player interviews during their pregame show, which airs 6-7 p.m. Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour Capitals fans are invited to visit the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, a cutting-edge 18-wheeler featuring unique fan experiences, from 3:30-7:00 p.m. The attraction delivers unique and fully immersive experiences where fans can participate in tailgate style activities fit for a Caesar. Fans are encouraged to engage with the tour on social media using the hashtag #CaesarsSportsTour. Meet Caesars Sportsbook Ambassadors Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo Meet Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo as they participate in the Rock the Red Carpet event featuring this year’s Capitals roster. Then watch as they interview Capitals legends at the studio located inside Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook Marking a major milestone in U.S. sports history, Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena officially opened in May 2021, becoming the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility. A first-of-its-kind, marquee destination for local, regional and global visitors, the two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability so fans can place wagers on mobile devices. In July 2022, Caesars Sportsbook & Capitals parent company Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced and expansion to the sportsbook adding 700 square feet of new betting space with 13 additional self-service sports betting kiosks, a brand-new entrance leading directly to the concourse of the arena, and a new culinary offering – introducing celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s first full-service restaurant to Washington, D.C. with Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar. Caesars Sportsbook x Washington Capitals Jersey Patch In Sept. 2021, the Capitals and Caesars Entertainment marked the first marked the first team announced agreement in the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program. The landmark multi-year partnership places the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena beginning with the 2022-23 season. Capital One Fan Studio The Capital One Fan Studio will be open on F Street from 4-7 p.m. and offers fans the opportunity to receive a custom print designed by a local D.C. artist who will be creating game-inspired art at the studio in real time. Capitals alumnus Karl Alzner will sign autographs and take photos with fans from 5-6:30 p.m. Capital One Cardholder Benefits Capital One debit and credit cardholders receive 10% off all food and beverage items in-arena, and 20% off items in the team store within the arena. Cardholders can also gain early access to the building during all home games through the Capital One cardholder entrance located on 6th Street. Terms apply. Visit http://www.nhl.com/capitals/fans/capital-one-cardholder for more information on cardholder benefits at Capital One Arena. All-Fan Giveaway All fans in attendance on Oct. 12 will receive a 2022-23 schedule magnet presented by GEICO. For the complete 2022-23 schedule featuring all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities, click here. Retail Offers and Concessions The Team Store at Capital One Arena will open at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12, remain open through the game, and be stocked with new Capitals merchandise. The entrance to the Team Store is on F Street adjacent to the Arena entrances. Regular store hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the store open through the conclusion of games. The Team Store also will open two hours prior to game time on Sunday and Monday game days. When visiting the team store or a merchandise kiosk, Capital One cardholders receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale. Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB