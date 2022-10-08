Did Alex Ovechkin score in the first period because his sons are at the game? We can’t say for sure. (Yes.)

Alex Ovechkin looked anxious to score a goal early in the Capitals’ final exhibition of the preseason against the Columbus Blue Jackets. I have a hypothesis of why.

Both of Ovi’s two sons, Sergei and Ilya, attended the game and perhaps The Dadvechkin wanted his kiddos to see him score before their bedtime.

And score Ovechkin did late in the first period. After a previous power play saw Ovi fall down due to an off-target pass by John Carlson, the two teammates made amends shortly after.

Carlson utilized a bumper pass — ie: he slowed a Kuzy dish towards the wing — that went right into Ovechkin’s wheelhouse. Ovi wound up, fired, and scored, easily beating Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins for his second goal of the preseason. It was Ovi’s first power-play goal and first tally with a goaltender in the actual net.

Ovechkin had four shots on goal and five attempts overall in the first period.

Before the game, Capitals social media took a video of Ovi very excitedly greeting his sons by the glass during warmups.

Look at his face. He’s so excited. It’s the blowing of a kiss and fist bump that got me.

A few minutes later, Sergei and Ilya got to hang out with a real celebrity, Slapshot the team’s mascot, before heading to their seats.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter