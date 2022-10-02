Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev scores first career goal in the WHL

Washington Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev signed with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League in August. The 18-year-old participated in Caps Training Camp in September but was part of the first roster cuts, returning to the Pats for his first full season in North America.

The Pats played the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday in Suzdalev’s third WHL game and the talented Swede potted his first career goal.

Alexander Suzdalev buries his 1st career goal in @TheWHL on the power play off a great feed from Svozil! Grab that puck!#ItsGoTime | #REGvsCGY pic.twitter.com/XtZ6BNBWu8 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 2, 2022

With two Calgary players in the box serving penalties, Regina set up on a five-on-three advantage down 5-1 on the scoreboard with just over six minutes remaining in the second period.

The play started with Connor Bedard, the likely number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, collecting a loose puck at the blueline and feeding it to Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil. Svozil skated to the top of the left circle before sending a cross-ice pass on the money to Suzdalev for a sharp angle one-timer that found paydirt.

The first goal puck was collected by Bedard who raced over to the net once he realized who had scored. Suzdalev tallied his first WHL assist on a Bedard overtime winner against the Edmonton Oil Kings last week.

The Caps 2022 third-round NHL draft selection has been skating on Regina’s second line with Tye Spencer and Easton Armstrong. He has two points in three games to this point.

Suzdalev was originally drafted by the Pats in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. With HV71 last season in Sweden, he finished tenth in J20 Nationell scoring, tallying 51 points in 45 games. That total was also second among all U-18 skaters.

