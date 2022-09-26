Capitals cut six prospects from Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals announced Monday afternoon their first cuts from their 2022 Training Camp roster. Six players have been trimmed from the original 68-man group that took the ice last week.
The six Caps are all still junior-eligible prospects so they have been sent back to their respective Canadian junior teams. Four of them were participants in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
The players sent back include:
The news was announced by Capitals PR.
#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 62 players.
The following players have been returned to their respective junior teams: Dru Krebs (Medicine Hat, WHL), Jake Karabela (Guelph, OHL), Simon Motew (Kitchener, OHL), Ryan Hofer (Everett, WHL), …
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 26, 2022
… Alex Suzdalev (Regina, WHL), Haakon Hanelt (Gatineau, QMJHL).
Click here for the updated training camp roster: https://t.co/usOkqN35TW
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 26, 2022
The players that played junior hockey last season and remain in camp are Bear Hughes, Hendrix Lapierre, Ludwig Persson, Henrik Rybinski, Martin Has, Vincent Iorio, and Garin Bjorklund. Peter Laviolette III (aka Lavy Jr) also remains in camp after playing in NCAA Division III’s MASCAC in 2021-22.
The Capitals released an updated roster remaining following the cuts. It is down to 62 players. The maximum amount of players allowed to be on the active roster during the season is 23.
