Capitals cut six prospects from Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals announced Monday afternoon their first cuts from their 2022 Training Camp roster. Six players have been trimmed from the original 68-man group that took the ice last week.

The six Caps are all still junior-eligible prospects so they have been sent back to their respective Canadian junior teams. Four of them were participants in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The players sent back include:

Dru Krebs , D (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL) – 2021 sixth-round draft pick

, D (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL) – 2021 sixth-round draft pick Jake Karabela , C (Guelph Storm, OHL) – 2022 fifth-round draft pick

, C (Guelph Storm, OHL) – 2022 fifth-round draft pick Simon Motew , D (Kitchener Rangers, OHL) – free agent

, D (Kitchener Rangers, OHL) – free agent Ryan Hofer , C (Everett Silvertips, WHL) – 2022 sixth-round draft pick

, C (Everett Silvertips, WHL) – 2022 sixth-round draft pick Alex Suzdalev , LW (Regina Pats, WHL) – 2022 third-round draft pick

, LW (Regina Pats, WHL) – 2022 third-round draft pick Haakon Hanelt, LW (Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL) – 2021 fifth-round draft pick

The news was announced by Capitals PR.

The players that played junior hockey last season and remain in camp are Bear Hughes, Hendrix Lapierre, Ludwig Persson, Henrik Rybinski, Martin Has, Vincent Iorio, and Garin Bjorklund. Peter Laviolette III (aka Lavy Jr) also remains in camp after playing in NCAA Division III’s MASCAC in 2021-22.

The Capitals released an updated roster remaining following the cuts. It is down to 62 players. The maximum amount of players allowed to be on the active roster during the season is 23.

Headline photo: Faith Harris/RMNB